OBITUARY: Ralph E. Drury

Ralph E. Drury, age 83 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Ralph was born in Anderson County, KY to the late Russell and Stattie Cole Drury.

He received his Business Degree from Georgetown College. After college, he served his country as a veteran of the U.S. Army. Ralph entered in the insurance business in 1966 and was a founding member of the International Mass Marketing Group. He was at the forefront of introducing the worksite marketing strategy at an insurance brokerage and since 1973, has led The Drury Group in its quest to provide employee benefits solutions that are personalized to meet each company’s unique needs.

An industry and community leader, Ralph is a founding member of Mercy Children’s Clinic, the Franklin City Club and The Hundred Club of Franklin. He served his community faithfully by being a member of the Williamson County Chamber of Commerce, member of Leadership Franklin, Board of Directors of Williamson Health Foundation, Board of Directors of the Heritage Foundation, President of Franklin Police Academy Alumni Association, and Chairman of Finance for the Franklin United Methodist Church where he was a member of the church.

Ralph was named 2018 Leadership Franklin Directors Award recipient. Ralph’s love of fine wine led him to create A Vintage Affair (AVA) in 2001. This nonprofit organization leverages boutique wines and spirits, as well as incomparable community events to raise funds for charities benefitting the community and supporting the well-being of women and children in Williamson County. The organization has raised more than $2.3 million to benefit causes supporting local women and children. In addition since 2005, AVA contributed $800,000 to equip the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Williamson Medical Center. The Williamson Health Foundation recently honored his twelve years of service on its board of directors and was presented a commemorative champagne chiller as a thank you for his longstanding service.

In addition to his community service and extensive service in insurance, Ralph started Harvest Beverage Company which was the first Franklin-based boutique premium wine and spirits distributing company. He and his wife, Kathy made pilgrimages to California’s various wine regions for A Vintage Affair where he learned about vintners, winemakers and the families who produced the wines. While on their travels, several special friendships were made with wine professionals that continue to support A Vintage Affair.

Preceded in death by son, Kevin Reid Drury.

Survived by: dedicated & loving wife of 45 years, Kathy Drury; daughters, Carrie (April Wideman) Drury, Annie Drury (Charles) Pareigis and Bridgette Drury Tillery; grandchildren, William Yates, Lindsey Yates, Alexandra Pareigis, Andrew Pareigis and Garrett Tillery; great-grandchildren, Bentley Yates and Parklynn Yates and his beloved dog, Milo.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 8, 2023 at Historic Franklin United Methodist Church, Dr. Vona Wilson and Dr. Bryan Brooks officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Jim Cross, David Landrum, Larry Westbrook, Jay Luna, John Harlin and Jim Atkins. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Leech, Ed Underwood, Jackie Moore, Steve Smith, Glenn Johnson, Mike Henson and longtime special California friends.

The family would like to give special thanks for the care and love for Ralph to his caregiver, Cindy Evans.

Memorials may be made to A Vintage Affair, 130 9th Avenue South, Franklin, TN 37064.

Visitation will also be 4-8 PM Thursday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/