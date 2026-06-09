Ralph Douglass Cash, beloved husband, father, grandfather, friend, and physician passed away peacefully on June 4, 2026, at the age of 83.

Ralph was born on July 16, 1942, in Memphis, Tennessee, to Douglass Dickason Cash and Tommye Louise Jackson Cash. He was raised in Wilson, Arkansas, where he was known by his friends as Spider. He graduated from Wilson High School in 1960, where he excelled both academically and athletically. He played football on a full scholarship at Vanderbilt University, earning a bachelor’s degree in philosophy in 1964. He obtained his doctor of medicine degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock, Arkansas in 1968, and completed his orthopedic residency at the University of Texas Medical School at San Antonio in 1973.

Dr. Cash began his medical career as a Major in the United States Air Force, serving at Castle Air Force Base in Merced, California from 1973-75. Following his time in the service, he relocated to Benton, Arkansas where he had a distinguished thirty-five year career as an orthopedic surgeon at Saline Memorial Hospital. Upon his retirement from surgery in 2010, he became the medical director of the hospital’s inpatient rehabilitation center until mid 2016. It was at his beloved Saline Memorial Hospital that he earned the respect and admiration of colleagues, patients, and the community through his skill, compassion, and dedication.

Ralph was known for his larger than life personality, quick sense of humor, and unwavering dedication to his work and the people he cared for. Outside of his profession, he enjoyed golf, hunting, playing the piano, and playing duplicate bridge. He was a member of the American Contract Bridge League, studying and playing for many years. He was a voracious reader of all genres of literature. He loved a good argument and his philosophy and logic training at Vanderbilt stood him in good stead in any discussion. He was an avid fan of the Vanderbilt Commodores. Some of his happiest moments were spent on Lake Ouachita aboard his boat, surrounded by family and friends, sharing laughter and creating lifelong memories.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Gina Wafer Cash of Brentwood, Tennessee; their children, Bradley Arnold Cash (Brittany) of Nashville, Tennessee, and Melody Faith Cash of Nashville, Tennessee; and his three sons, Michael Douglass Cash of Nashville, Tennessee, David Ralph Cash of Rogers, Arkansas, and Kevin Douglass Cash of Osceola, Arkansas. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Connor Aubrey Cash (Eden) of Tampa, Florida, Graycen Louis Cash of Rogers, Arkansas, Claire Rosalee Cash of Rogers, Arkansas, Ava Nicole Cash of Nashville, Tennessee, and Brooke Cash of Jonesboro, Arkansas. He is also survived by his sister, Evelyn Louise Cash of Cherokee Village, Arkansas, and lifelong friend, Ranny Cullom (Charmayne) of Greeley, Colorado.

Ralph’s legacy of love, humor, service, and devotion to family will continue to live on in all who knew him.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2026, from 11:00 am to noon at Brentwood Baptist Church, 7777 Concord Road, Brentwood, TN, immediately followed by a celebration of life service in the church’s Baskin Chapel. Flowers are welcome. Memorial contributions can be made to Wounded Warrior Project.

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This obituary was published by Austin Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC.