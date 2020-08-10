OBITUARY: Ralph C. Genoble

Ralph C. Genoble, Jr., age 78, passed away August 7, 2020.

He was born in Greenville, South Carolina, and has been a resident of Franklin, Tennessee since 1972. He was a 1959 graduate of Greenville High School and attended St. Andrews University, Mars Hill University, and the University of South Carolina.

He was an active Franklin High Band Booster from the early 80’s through the early 90’s, while his children participated in the band program. He retired after 48 years in sales and manufacturing in the wood products industry, the last 22 years of which were with McEwen Lumber Company.

He was a dedicated husband, father of 3 and grandfather of 4. Preceded in death by his father, Ralph C. Genoble, Sr. and his mother Julia (Clarke) Genoble. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Ann (Lewis) Genoble; children, Kathryn (Chuck) Hood, Annette (Joe) Jaynes, and Clint (Renessa) Genoble; grandchildren, Brittany Hood, Brandon Hood, Savannah Jaynes and Sydney Jaynes.

Private graveside services will be conducted at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to Alive Hospice, Williamson County Animal Center, or any charity of your choice. A celebration of life will be held on a future date, when it is safe for all to attend.