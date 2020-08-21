OBITUARY: Ralph “Bugg” Jackson Harper, Jr.

Ralph “Bugg” Jackson Harper, Jr. age 62 of Columbia, TN passed away August 19, 2020 at his home. He was a native of Williamson County, TN and a member of New Life Baptist church.

Ralph was a mechanic for Buford Trucking for over 30 years. He devoted himself to his friends and family by who he will be deeply missed.

Preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Jackson and Betty Osborne Harper; sister, Margaret Sweeney and son, Hunter Wise. He is survived by his daughters, Jeannie (William) Beard of Lewisburg, TN, Betty Gayle (Santiago) Osornio-loa of Franklin, TN, Sally (Jason) Burcham of Culleoka, TN and Kortnee Wise of Columbia, TN; sons, Jackson (Erin Edwards) Harper of Franklin, TN and Taylor Wise of Columbia, TN; fiancé, Roberta Wise; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers, Richard (Jennifer) Harper and Raymond (Cammie) Harper; first wife & best friend, Vera Harper; best friend, Rosie “Chump” Guthrie and many other loving family members.

Funeral service will be held 1:00PM Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Ronnie Thomas will officiate. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Westley Harper, Ronnie Sweeney, Jr, William Sweeney, William Beard, Jason Burcham and Santago Osornio-loa will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be all employees of Buford Trucking and Buford Farm.

Visitation will be 4-8PM Friday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com