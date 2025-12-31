OBITUARY: Rachel Parchman

Rachel Parchman, age 40, passed away leaving behind a love that will never fade and a space that can never be filled.

Rachel was deeply loved for who she was and for the warmth she brought into the lives of those around her. She had a way of making people feel safe, understood, and cared for-often without needing many words. Her presence mattered, and her love was steady, sincere, and real.

As a wife, Rachel was a partner and best friend. The life she shared with her husband was built on devotion, shared memories, and a bond that will continue beyond this life.

Rachel was a loving mother whose heart lived in her daughter. Her love, guidance, and care will remain a part of her daughter forever, carried forward in memories, lessons, and an unbreakable connection.

She was also a cherished aunt to her niece and nephews, who brought her joy and pride. Rachel’s love for them was genuine and deep, and she will always hold a special place in their lives and hearts.

Rachel’s life, though far too short, was meaningful. She leaves behind memories that will continue to speak her name-moments of comfort, laughter, and love that does not end with her passing.

She will be missed beyond words and loved beyond time.