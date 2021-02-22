OBITUARY: Rachel Kay Lynn

Rachel Kay Lynn, age 39 of Franklin, TN passed away February 17, 2021.

She is preceded in death by her father, Ronald Edward Crownover, and grandparents, Charles and Sara Crownover. Survived by, mother, Robin Lynn Crownover; sons, Jonathan Graves, James Lynn, Jonah Lynn; brothers, Ronnie Crownover, Ricky (Victoria) Crownover; sisters, Angela Jeffers, Ronni (Kevin) Humphrey; grandparents, Jim and Sharon Mauth.

Rachel will be remembered for the joy and laughter she brought to those in her company. Her carefree spirit often found her looking for the next adventure which created a wealth of fun memories with family and friends, as well as her beloved dog, Mahi. Her positive energy will be missed by many who loved her.

A Funeral service will be conducted at 2:00PM Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Gregg Hodge officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A private graveside service will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rachel Kay Lynn Memorial Fund. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com