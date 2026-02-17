OBITUARY: Rachel Dear Broadbent Wolf

Rachel Broadbent Wolfe of Nashville Tennessee, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2026, at the age of 86.

She left an indelible impression on everyone she met. She gave wise council on life, church, Bible, education, children, music, sports, crossword puzzles, a good book, and current events. Rachel could engage people in conversation about any topic, and always kept her zest for learning.

Rachel graduated from Clarksville High School in 1957. She earned a Bachelor of Music Education Degree and a Master’s Degree at George Peabody College for Teachers in Nashville, TN. She was a member of Sigma Alpha Iota and was certified in Library Science.

Rachel taught in the Metropolitan Nashville School District. She taught early elementary grades at J.E. Moss, and Dodson Elementary, and was Media Specialist at Glenview Elementary School.

Rachel was a long time member of Vine Street Christian Church. She sang in the choir and held the positions of Elder, Chair of the Worship Committee, and Chair of the General Board.

Rachel enjoyed traveling domestically and internationally and was an avid patron of the Arts. She actively supported the Nashville Symphony and Broadway series at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center, among many other events.

Rachel is preceded in death by her parents, the late Howard and Blanche Minniehan Broadbent of Clarksville, an infant brother, Nathan, her husband, Rev. Wallace Earl “Wally” Wolfe (1974), her son, Mark Thurston Wolfe (2012) and is the daughter-in-law of the late Irving and Gladys Wolfe. She is survived by a brother, James Woodson Broadbent (Tanya), Clarksville, TN, and Sister-in-Law Charlotte Wolfe, Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Rachel’s passing has left an extensive void in the lives of those who loved her, but her legacy of love, service, and faith will carry on in the many lives she touched.

A special thanks to the wonderful people at Cloverland Park Assisted Living Center and all the folks associated with them.

