OBITUARY: Preston Michal Boyd

Preston Michal Boyd passed away peacefully Monday, July 3, 2023.

He was born December 24, 1999, in Nashville, Tennessee, to Bruce Lambert Boyd and Raeshawn Elice Merritt.

Preston’s father and paternal grandparents, Jim and Connie Boyd, preceded him in death.

Preston was baptized under the leadership of Dr. Christopher Williamson of Strong Tower Bible Church. He attended grade school at New Hope Academy and graduated from Centennial High School in Franklin, Tennessee, in 2019.

Preston was kind, sweet, funny, caring, loving, and a protector of his mother and sisters. He was avid in creative writing and animation. Preston was fascinated with airplanes, gaming, roleplaying, top golf, Marvel movies, and anything associated with all military sectors. In his aspirations of becoming a member of the military, Preston joined and completed a course with the Jr. ROTC. He stated that the Jr. ROTC was the greatest joy of his life.

Preston loved visiting local libraries, Barnes and Nobles Bookstores, the mall, taking long walks, and seeing his family in Ohio.

Preston was a brave, gentle giant who endured years of medications, the probing of needles, trips to the emergency room, and the uncertainties of epilepsy without ever complaining.

Service Schedule:

Visitation:

Saturday, July 8, 2023

1:00 – 3:00 pm (Central time)

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service

3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064

Funeral Service:

Saturday, July 8, 2023

Starts at 3:00 pm (Central time)

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service

3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064

Burial:

Saturday, July 8, 2023

Williamson Memorial Gardens

3009 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN 37064

