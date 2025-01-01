OBITUARY: Preston Glen Milnar

Preston Glen Milnar, born on November 12, 2003, in Franklin, Tennessee, tragically passed away on December 29, 2024, in his hometown. He was a beloved son, cherished for his kind spirit and vibrant personality.

Preston dedicated his time and efforts to his position in the warehouse at Best Buy, where he was known for his strong work ethic and commitment to excellence. His passion for video games was well known among friends and family, often finding joy in the thrill of competition. An ardent supporter of the Tennessee Volunteers, Preston’s enthusiasm for his team reflected his deep connection to his home state and its traditions. Outside of his interests in gaming and sports, Preston had a love for singing and spending time outdoors.

Preston is survived by his devoted parents, Greg and Donna Milnar, who continue to hold him close in their hearts. He is also survived by his grandfather, Dennis Milnar, and beloved cat, Egypt. His family and friends will remember him fondly, carrying his spirit with them in their everyday lives.

A visitation will be held on January 5, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, located at 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN, with a funeral service following from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the same location. Preston will be laid to rest at Williamson Memorial Gardens at 3:00 PM, where family and friends can come together to celebrate his life and the joy he brought to those around him.

Preston Glen Milnar leaves behind a legacy of warmth, laughter, and passion that will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Memorials may be made to Williamson County Animal Shelter or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.