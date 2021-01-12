OBITUARY: Presley “Bubba” Eugene White, Jr.

Presley “Bubba” Eugene White, Jr. age 68 of Franklin, TN. passed away January 8, 2021. Bubba was born and raised in Williamson County.

He retired from Waste Management as a truck driver. Bubba is preceded in death by his parents, Presley Eugene and Cleo White, Sr.

He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years Barbara White; daughters, Lori Ann (Michael) Simon and Jennifer Lynn White; grandchildren, Tyler, Kelton and Johnathan; brother, Roy White; sisters, Betty Ambrose, Carolyn Dye, Janice McGee and Ruth Rivers.

A private family service will be held Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens.