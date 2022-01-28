OBITUARY: Polly (Sawyer) White

Janie Polly Sawyer White of Spring Hill, TN, and a former long time resident of Franklin, TN passed away January 25, 2022 in Columbia, TN.

Born in Williamson County to the late John Allen Sawyer and Emma Eudora Ford Sawyer.

Polly was retired from Black & Decker and member of Grassland Baptist Church. Polly enjoyed painting, search word puzzles, yard work, and pretty flowers. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and will be greatly missed.

Preceded in death by her son Tony White, husband Charles White, granddaughter, Josephine Rose Reed, grandson, Ryan Bruce, brothers, Jack Sawyer and Dan Sawyer, sisters, Mary Alice Smithson, Lois McCluskey, Sara Heithcock, Lazinka Tansil, Ruth Reese, Martha Fiveash.

Survived by daughter, Sandra Kay Reed, son, Marshall Allen (Diana) Reed, grandchildren, Scotty (Tara) Reed, Toby ( Heather) Bruce, Randy Purcell, Christopher (Mary Beth) Reed, Teddy (Noel) Reed, Jessica (Ethan) Fields, great-grandchildren, Taygan, Jordan, Kian, Jayden, Emmitt, Amelia, Hunter, Justin, Ariana, Jordan, Logan, Isabella, and Kailey, great-great-granddaughter Lila.

Services will be conducted at 1:00 PM Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Adams officiating. Visitation hours will be 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, Jan 28, and one hour prior to the service. Burial in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Active Pallbearers are Overton Smithson, Ronnie McCluskey, Rusty Sawyer, Billy Sawyer, Tyler Price, Clay Balthop, Otie Smithson.

Honorary Pallbearers, Edward Harmon, Dustin Harmon, Mark Love, Jim Johnson, Brad Smithson, Montreal Oden, Gary Brock, Allen White, Dr. David Turner, Bubba Smithson, Mike Tansil.