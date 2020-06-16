



Polly Herbert Martin – Age 90 of Brentwood, TN. June 14, 2020.

Survived by husband, James Martin; sister, Rosa Hester; sister-in-law, Jeanie Herbert; several loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 9 – 11 a.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Brentwood United Methodist Church, 309 Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN by Dr. Davis Chappell and Dr. Jeff Wilson. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.



