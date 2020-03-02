Polly Ann Hargrove Plemons, age 71 of Thompson Station, TN passed away February 29, 2020.

She was born in Williamson County, TN. Polly was the former manager of Brentwood Country Club and Country Club of Franklin.

Preceded in death by parents, Raymond Carter and Sarah Frances Geasley Hargrove; brothers, Raymond Wayne Hargrove and Roy David Fambro and sister, Lois Little Black. Survived by: husband, Jimmy Plemons; son, Tommy Plemons; daughter, Tonya “Peaches” Plemons (Steve) Hendricks; sister, Novella (Kenneth “Honeyman”) Reed; grandchildren, Kacey (Stephen) Sweet, Kari (Gage) Crowder, Candace Plemons and Trent Tomlin; great grandchildren, Emery Sweet, Ava Sweet, Jase Crowder and Maizie Plemons and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 PM Friday, March 6, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Herschel Osborne and Gary Fewell officiating. Interment Plemons Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Bunkin Reed, Brent Reed, Jason Burdette, Blane Burdette, Caleb Burdette and Gene Tomlin.

Memorials may be made to the Polly Plemons Memorial Fund. Visitation will be 4-8PM Thursday and two hours prior to the service on Friday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com