OBITUARY: Phyllis West Jacoby

Phyllis West Jacoby, age 89 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

She was raised primarily in Bronxville, NY by Walter & Vivian West and graduated from Bronxville High School in 1952. Phyllis met her beloved husband “Jake” at Washington & Lee University while she was attending Southern Seminary College.

After some time in college, Phyllis launched a modeling career in Manhattan, where she was seen as the “Coca Cola girl” on the billboard of Times Square in the mid-50’s.

She was an accomplished pianist and portrait artist, though very humble about both. Phyllis loved her many Wheaton Terriers and her dear friends from Rockford, IL and Franklin, TN. Most of all she loved her “boys”.

She is survived by her son, Lewis Phillip Jacoby and grandsons, Andrew W. Jacoby and Alexander W. Jacoby.

A memorial service will be held on May 10th at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home; visitation from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM with a memorial service at 12:00 PM. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

The family asks that any donations gratefully made in Phyllis’s honor be made to Church of the City, Franklin, TN through https://cotc.com/franklin/give-online and further designated to the Village at COTC.

