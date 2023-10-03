OBITUARY: Phyllis ‘Diane’ Jackson Bagwell

Phyllis “Diane” Jackson Bagwell, age 79 of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

She was born in Decatur, AL to the late James & Iris Jackson.

Diane’s greatest pastime was spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also loved gardening, scrapbooking and decorating her home.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Joe Bagwell.

Diane is survived by her son, Jonathan (Carroll) Bagwell; daughters, Holly (Kevin) Klemme and Emily (Jody) Reilly; sisters, Peggy Jackson (Jimmy) Kent and Nealia Jane Jackson (Ted) Dunaway; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Funeral service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, October 5, 2023 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Pastor Steve Durham will officiate. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/