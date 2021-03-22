OBITUARY: Phyllis Current

Phyllis Current, age 90, of Spring Hill, TN went to be with the Lord on March 18, 2021. Born in Bowling Green, OH to the late Harold C. Finch and Dorothy M. McCrory Finch. Loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She also loved her Bassets and Buckeyes.

Preceded in death by husband, Dale Russell Current and son, Rory Current.

Survived by son, Kelly (Linda) Current; grandchildren, Brian (Stephanie) Current, Tori (Thomas) Gilmore, Chris, Kristy, and Jake Current; great grandchildren, Jaden, Gabriel, Leah, Rose, Brendan, Logan, Brooklynn and Camilla.

A graveside service will be held at 2:30pm on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Spring Hill Memorial Park, Evergreen Mausoleum. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the Williamson County Animal Shelter.

