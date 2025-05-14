OBITUARY: Phyllis Ann Stevens

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Phyllis Ann Stevens Obit

Phyllis Ann “Pumpkin” Stevens, of Fairview, Tennessee, passed away on May 12, 2025.

Born in Nashville on August 15, 1962.

She is predeceased by her parents, Kenneth and Maddie Diviney; brothers, Kenny Diviney, Steve Diviney, David Diviney, and Alfred Diviney.

She is survived by her sons, Randy Stevens, Bobby Stevens (Brianna); sisters, Deborah Stanfield, Cindy Featherstone (Danny), Nina Howell; 17 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren, and numerous other nieces, nephews, and other family members.

Complete obituary to be announced.

Arrangements are in the care of Compassion Funeral & Cremation Services, 6949 Charlotte Pike, Suite 104, Nashville, TN 37209. (615) 857-9955.

Obituaries provided free for the community.

