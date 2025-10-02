OBITUARY: Phillis Hesseltine

Phillis Hesseltine, age 73 of Franklin, TN passed away September 30, 2025. Phillis was a native of Williamson County and graduated from Franklin High School. She worked at Jamison Bedding, Georgia Boot and also Metro Water Works as accounts payable clerk. After retirement, she was a substitute teacher for Franklin Special School District for approximately fifteen years.

Preceded in death by husband, Howard Cain Hesseltine; parents, Floyd Leslie and Pauline Ray Sullivan.

Survived by: son, Keith (Karie) Hickman; daughters, Kelly (Bradly) McNeece and Michelle Hesseltine; grandchildren, Hannah and Reagan McNeece; special cousin, Roy (Lisa) Ray and other loving family members.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted 2:00 PM Saturday, October 11, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Inurnment will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Visitation will be 12:00 Noon until service time on Saturday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com