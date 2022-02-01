OBITUARY: Phillip Blythe Brown

Mr. Phillip Blythe Brown, age 66, husband of Marian Gregory Brown, and a resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away Sunday morning, January 30, 2022, at NHC Oakwood in Lewisburg.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Heritage Funeral Home with Joe Trimble officiating. Burial will follow in Hargrove Cemetery in Spring Hill. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, from 4:00 – 8:00 PM and again on Wednesday from 10:00 – 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Born on August 28, 1955, in Franklin, Tennessee, Phillip was the son of Norma Jean Blalock Brown and the late Herbert Blythe Brown. He married Marian Gregory on December 23, 1988, together they spent a wonderful thirty-three years. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree of Science in Music and Master’s Degree in Supervision and Administration from Middle Tennessee State University.

Phillip began his career as a band director at Columbia Central High School where he worked from 1978 – 1984 before transferring to Lewis County High School for two years. He later made his way back to Columbia Central High School where he was band director from 1990 – 2005, winning the Contest of Champions in 2001 and finishing in the top four for sixteen years. Most recently, he was the band director at Columbia Academy.

His life revolved around music; he loved instrumental music, was a baritone and brass expert, and even wrote two hymns. Phillip was a member of the Maury County Community Band and the MTSU Band of Blue. He was a member of Middle Tennessee School Band Orchestra Association. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, rv-ing, and wood working. Phillip was a member of Spring Meadows Church of Christ in Spring Hill.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his sister, Penny Jean Brown (Larry Wayne) Gish of Spring Hill, TN, nephew, Lee Alexander Gish of Spring Hill, TN, niece, Amanda Marie Gish (Wayne) King of Huntsville, AL, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Along with his father, he was preceded in death by his infant brother, Herbert Dale Brown.

Pallbearers will be Lee Gish, Nick Cathey, Cord Martin, Trevor Baxter, Joe Chester, Jerry Elder, Brian Allred, and Andy Norwood. Honorary pallbearers will be the Elders at Spring Meadows Church of Christ.

The family requests memorial donations be made to Spring Meadows Church of Christ, 2985 Duplex Rd, Spring Hill, TN 37174, or Hargrove Cemetery.