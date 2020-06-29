



Phillip Baxter Johnson, age 58, of Fairview and formerly of Franklin, TN, passed away June 26, 2020 Phillip was born in Williamson County to the late Charlie Bureal Johnson and Willie Mai McCoy Johnson.

He was a retired Plumber and a 1980 Graduate of Franklin High School. He enjoyed watching Racing, Wrestling, UT Football, Old Western Shows, but most of all spending time with his grandson Aiden.

Survivors include his daughter, Amber Johnson (Jason Baggett) Wilson, grandson, Aiden Wilson ( The Boss) , and brother, Carl Johnson.

Services will be conducted 11:00AM Monday June 29, 2020 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Brother Doyle Hurst officiating. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers are Jason Baggett, Billy Tansil, Steven Matson, Kiefer Wilson, and other Friends and Family Members. Memorials may be made to the Phillip Johnson Memorial Fund, c/o Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.



