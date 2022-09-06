OBITUARY: Philip Pipkin Thompson

Philip Pipkin Thompson of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, he was 64 years old.

He was born in Pulaski, TN to James Alvin Thompson, Sr. and Lyndell Pipkin Thompson.

Philip was formerly employed as a Leather Craftsman where he served as a Leather Artist and Founding Partner of Long Hollow Leather Company.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Alvin Thompson, Sr.; brother, James Alvin Thompson, Jr. and brother-in-law, Steve Anderson.

Philip is survived by his mother, Lyndell Pipkin Thompson; sister, Lynde Thompson Anderson and numerous aunts, uncle, cousins and friends.

A graveside service will be conducted at 1:30 PM Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 at the Yorkville Cemetery in Yorkville, TN

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to guitars4gifts.com.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

