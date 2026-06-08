Philip Charles Northcutt, age 67, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2026, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, following an illness complicated by pneumonia. He was surrounded by his family.

Phil was born on February 23, 1959, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to Isabel Saville Northcutt and Dixon Lyle Northcutt. He grew up in what he often considered a small paradise along Brentwood Branch Creek on Hill Road in Brentwood, Tennessee, with his siblings Benjamin, Anne, and Larry. His childhood was enriched by the close companionship of the seven Ted and Charlene Sanders children—Cathey, Mike, Randy, Jeanie, Charles, Therese, and Dan—who, along with the Northcutt family, shared countless adventures and formed lifelong bonds.

Those early years were filled with exploration, learning, and joy. Phil traveled extensively with his family, visiting all fifty states while hiking, camping, and canoeing their way across America. These experiences fostered a lifelong appreciation for nature, creativity, and adventure. Phil also obtained the high level of eagle scout in Troop 1 at Brentwood Methodist Church under the legendary Scoutmaster Billy Jim Vaughn.

Following his graduation from The Webb School, Phil proudly served in the United States Navy. He was an artist by trade and by spirit, gifted in leatherwork and known for his detailed pencil and charcoal drawings, particularly of landscapes. Although illness affected him early in adulthood and gradually limited his ability to participate in many of the activities he once enjoyed, he never lost his sense of humor, his love of life, or his desire to create. Art remained a source of expression and joy throughout his life.

Phil was a thoughtful and generous soul who delighted in making and giving gifts and who never forgot a birthday. He had a deep love for animals and took great pleasure in caring for them. He also remained a devoted fan of rock and roll and heavy metal music throughout his life.

Phil was preceded in death by his parents, Isabel and Dixon Northcutt, and his beloved brother, Benjamin Northcutt.

He is survived by his sister, Anne Saville Northcutt and her fiancé, John Mark Coffay, of Brentwood, Tennessee; his brother, Larry Bruce Northcutt and wife, Kim Northcutt, of Crossville, Tennessee; and many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends.

A private memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2026, in the Memory Garden at Brentwood United Methodist Church, 309 Franklin Road, Brentwood, Tennessee, where Phil will be laid to rest beside his parents. Military honors will be rendered in recognition of his service in the United States Navy.

On Saturday, June 20, 2026, Anne and John will host a Celebration of Life at the home where Phil grew up, 668 Hill Road, Brentwood, Tennessee, from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Lunch and refreshments will be served. During the gathering, a portion of Phil’s ashes will be returned to the creek where he spent so many happy childhood days, from the very stone bridge he helped his father design and build, rock by rock.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to FiftyForward, 174 Rains Avenue, Nashville, TN 37203, or online at http://fiftyforward.org/donate, an organization dedicated to supporting and enriching the lives of older adults throughout Middle Tennessee.

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This obituary was published by Austin Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC.