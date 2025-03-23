OBITUARY: Phay Souksavong

Mr. Phay Souksavong, age 90, of Nolensville, TN passed away Thursday, March 20, 2025. He was born in Laos to the late Souvanh and Souk Souksavong. Mr. Souksavong owned and operated a Lao grocery store with his wife. He attained the rank of Colonel in the police force in Laos. Mr. Souksavong enjoyed fishing at Percy Priest Lake and Cheatham Dam for whatever he could catch. He was involved with the Lao community throughout Rutherford and Davidson Counties.

Mr. Souksavong is survived by his children, Nopasavanh Souksavong, Nasavanh Souksavong, Pheungasavanh Souksavong, Thanomsack Souksavong, Virasack Souksavong, Amousack Souksavong, Phonesavanh Souksavong, and Thanonsack Souksavong; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lakeo Souksavong.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, March 28, 2025 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A Traditional Lao Funeral will be held Saturday, March 29, 2025 at 2:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.