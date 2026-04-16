Peter Bayard Paschall of Belle Haven, Virginia, died peacefully on April 10, 2026, at the age of 92.

Born in Trenton, New Jersey, in 1934, he was the son of the late Edward Bayard Paschall and Virginia Remsen Paschall. He graduated from The Peddie School in Hightstown, New Jersey, and from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, where he was a member of Sigma Phi and played on the Lehigh hockey team. As a Lieutenant (junior grade) in the U.S. Naval Reserve, he served as a Communications Officer and Special Courts-Martial prosecutor aboard the aircraft carrier USS Valley Forge (CVS-45). After leaving the Navy, he worked in advertising sales for McGraw-Hill Publishing and Dun & Bradstreet. In 1965, he left his job in Manhattan to start a mail-order business specializing in military miniatures in the basement of his home in Westfield, New Jersey — a business that would grow, evolve, and endure for some 60 years.

Pete will be remembered for his wit, curiosity, and colorful spirit. He had a remarkable knowledge of history, especially naval history, and loved football, old movies, Boston Terriers, jazz and big band music, and cooking. He brought humor, intelligence, and brightness wherever he went.

Family history and heritage were a source of great pride to him. Among his forebears were the legendary knight Pierre du Terrail, the Chevalier Bayard, and James Asheton Bayard of Delaware, who cast the decisive vote in the House of Representatives that elected Thomas Jefferson president in 1801 and later helped negotiate the Treaty of Ghent ending the War of 1812.

He was also deeply involved in coaching. Over the years, he coached 50 Little League and high school baseball and football teams. He was the offensive coordinator for the Broadwater Academy football team that won the state championship in 2000.

Above all, Pete shared with his late wife, Sue Taylor Paschall, a way of life best captured by the words inscribed on their stone: “Love & Laughter.” Together they made daily life feel like an occasion — with conversation, warmth, humor, music, candles, good food and wine, and an appreciation for family, tradition, and the small pleasures that made life special. It was a life well lived, and he carried that spirit with him to the end.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Taylor Paschall. He is survived by his son, Peter Bayard Paschall Jr., of Belle Haven, Virginia; his son, Richard Asheton Paschall, and his wife, Elizabeth, of Franklin, Tennessee; his granddaughter, Cassandra Elizabeth Paschall, and her husband, Anurag Bansal, of Seattle, Washington; and his grandson, Nicholas Bayard Paschall, of New York, New York.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.Doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

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This obituary was published by Doughty Funeral Home.