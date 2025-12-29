OBITUARY: Peter Mallen

Peter Mallen, age 87, passed away peacefully on December 2nd at home in Nashville, TN.

Born in Edmonton, Alberta, Peter was the cherished son of William Dobson Mallen and Margery Mallen (Rule). He graduated from the University of Alberta Medical School in 1963, interned at Vancouver General Hospital, a year of general surgery in Honolulu, HI, and went on to Ohio State University for his Urology residency and completed his fellowship at Stanford University. Peter also spent a year in the transplant program at McGill University in Montreal before beginning his medical practice in Calgary with Dr. Don Grace.

Peter later moved to Vancouver, where he served as Chief of Urology at the Royal Columbian Hospital. Over his distinguished 40-plus year career, he was also a consultant in Saudi Arabia and New Zealand and finished his practice with Kaiser Permanente in both Southern and Northern California. Peter lived a full and remarkable life in medicine, from making house calls with his doctor’s bag to training on the latest surgical robots.

He formed deep and lasting friendships with his medical school classmates and esteemed colleagues throughout his career.

In 2005, Peter married Sara Mallen (Estes). Over their 26 wonderful years together, they embraced a life filled with love, adventure, travel, fishing trips, and warmly hosting friends and family. Peter’s adventurous spirit led him to savor every moment with friends and loved ones in California, Nashville, and on journeys to Canada, Erie/Greenville, PA, Europe, Hawaii and all around the world.

Peter was deeply proud of his role as President of Phi Delta Theta fraternity at the University of Alberta, where he forged friendships that lasted a lifetime.

Peter was a dedicated volunteer with Retrieving Independence in Nashville, TN, where he and Sara raised and trained over eight service dogs. In addition, they whelped two litters totaling nineteen puppies in their home for the organization. Those nineteen puppies were successfully placed in service work across the US.

Always happiest near the water, Peter loved fishing and boating from Vancouver to Greece and he was a founding member of the Seal Rocks Yacht Club in Vancouver. He never missed a social gathering with family or friends and was well-known for his storytelling, love of dogs, and sharing wisdom from his medical career—always striving to explain medical matters in simple, kind terms.

Peter will be remembered for his intelligence, sense of humor, and kindness. Even if he seemed gruff at times, he was gentle at heart and truly had a heart of gold.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Sara, and their dog, Trixie; his loving sister, Brenda Brown; his three children, Laura (Nigel), Leah (Weston), and PJ (Nancy) of whom he was very proud; and grandchildren Josephine, Piper, Oscar, and Sophia. He also leaves behind his brother-in-law Barry (Teresa), many devoted nieces and nephews, three God children, and a host of treasured friends and neighbors. Peter was predeceased by his parents and his respected brother, Dr. Richard Mallen.

Peter’s legacy is one of adventure, faith, love, travel, and a life fully lived. He leaves behind countless friends and memories that will be cherished forever.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Nashville and Vancouver in 2026. Memorial tributes are kindly suggested to Retrieving Independence (riservicedogs.org). If you would like to share a memory or note, please send it to [email protected].

With deepest gratitude for a life so beautifully lived and dearly loved. Peter will be missed by all who knew him.