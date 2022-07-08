OBITUARY: Peter Malaszenko

Peter Malaszenko -dedicated husband, father, grandfather and friend – died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Brentwood, Tennessee, on July 6th, 2022 at the age of 74.

Peter was born in 1947 to Iwan and Julia Malaszenko in Germany and moved to New Jersey when he was 5 years old. After high school graduation, Peter proudly served as a Combat Engineer in the United States Army and fought in the Vietnam War. After his military service, he started his lifelong career as a project engineer, specializing in sheet metal ductwork in large commercial buildings and hospitals in New Jersey, New York City, Boston, New Mexico, San Francisco and Las Vegas.

In 1965, Peter met his wife Janice in West Orange, New Jersey and were married for 51 years. They spent their early years frequenting the Jersey Shore and camping across the country. Peter and Janice welcomed their only child, Natalie and raised her in Sparta, New Jersey and spent most of their weekends enjoying hiking and skiing as a family in Killington, Vermont.

Peter learned to ski at 22 years old and spent nearly every winter since being the first and last person off the chairlift at ski areas across the country. He shared his passion for skiing with his daughter, Natalie, and dedicated many years of his life coaching her through 16 years of alpine ski racing. His love of the outdoors also extended to camping and fishing, which he enjoyed with his family and friends throughout his life. Peter spent much of his retirement on his passion of rebuilding vintage cars, cooking and traveling.

Peter’s genuine love for life and warm heart was felt by nearly everyone he crossed paths with. Never meeting a stranger, Peter enjoyed helping others and always aimed to leave them laughing and with a smile on their face.

Peter was predeceased by his father Iwan, and mother Julia. He is survived by his loving wife Janice, beloved daughter Natalie, son-in-law Benjamin and cherished grandson, Alexander.

His family is asking for those in his life to take a moment to enjoy a happy memory of Peter and celebrate Peter’s life in the way he would want to be remembered – as a loving, caring man and who enjoyed life to the fullest.

Services will be held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home on Saturday July 9, 2022 at 2pm. The family will receive friends from 1-2pm Saturday before the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation in Peter’s name to be made to Veterans of Foreign Wars at www.vfw.org, an organization Peter felt strongly about.

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1657240735194695

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.