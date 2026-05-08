WHITELEY, Peter Maurice Shane (Gray-Whiteley), Ph.D., J.D. (Juris Doctor), late of Bowling Green Kentucky, United States and formerly of Dalby Queensland, Australia, passed away peacefully on April 27, 2026, in Nashville Tennessee, United States, aged 71 years.

Dearly beloved son of Maurice and Daphne Whiteley (both deceased) of Dalby, Queensland, Australia, and father of Samuel and Simon Whiteley, United States. Dearly loved brother to Kerry and husband Glen King (both deceased), Karyn Silver (deceased) and husband Ray Silver, Kelsey and husband Garry Franklin, William and wife Marissa Whiteley (Australia), and Kathryn Whiteley Ph.D. and husband William Milchak (United States). Loved uncle to nephews and nieces, and their families in Australia, and by many friends in both countries.

During his childhood he excelled at school in study and sport in his hometown of Dalby, Australia. He was awarded at the age of 15, “Dux” (highest academic achievement), from St. Mary’s College in Dalby. While there, he enjoyed playing Rugby Union and League football, receiving numerous sporting awards for sprinting and cross-country running. Following this achievement, he was awarded an educational scholarship for 11th and 12th grade at St. Mary’s College in Toowoomba, Queensland Australia.

Peter devoted his life to helping others having been awarded a Masters degree in Education, from the University of Queensland, Brisbane Australia; Ph.D. in Philosophy in Education from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, United States (1987); and awarded from Hamline School of Law, St. Paul, Minnesota (1997) a J.D. He was a dedicated practicing attorney in state and federal courts in Kentucky, United States prior to his death. Arrangements are now being made for his farewell.

“Forever in our hearts, we miss and love you, Peter.”

Funeral Services Provided By

Alternative Cremation & Funeral Service – Franklin

206B Cool Springs Blvd. Suite 201, Franklin, TN 37067

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This obituary was published by Alternative Cremation & Funeral Service – Franklin.