OBITUARY: Peter Carr Mefford Herbert

Peter Carr Mefford Herbert, age 64 of Franklin, TN passed away November 3, 2025. Peter was a native of Williamson County, TN and a lifelong cowboy. He was admired throughout the rodeo circuit and recognized as one of the best farriers around. Peter was a cowboy’s cowboy and mentored many. He was known for his willingness to help anybody, and he will be missed by his family and many friends.

Preceded in death by mother, Marie Osborne Herbert. Survived by: wife, Teresa Byram Herbert; son, Zach (Shelby) Herbert; father, Wilson “Shac” Herbert, Jr.; brothers, Joey (Judy) Herbert and Shad (Carrie) Herbert; nieces and nephews, Luke Herbert, Houston Herbert, Nicki Davis, Emalyn Herbert and Ava Herbert; mother in law, Terry “Granny” Sullivan and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 AM Saturday, November 8, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Interment Osborne Cemetery on North Chapel Road. Active pallbearers will be family. Honorary pallbearers will be Shermie Averett, Jeff Officer, Matt Barnhill, Tony Davis, Scott Davis and Bubba Crutcher. Memorials may be made to Saddle Up.

Visitation will be 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Friday and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289.