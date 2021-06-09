OBITUARY: Perry “Albert” Johnson

Perry “Albert” Johnson, age 76 of Franklin, TN passed away June 4, 2021.

He was born in Williamson County, TN to the late Perry Ghee & Nora Lee Dodson Johnson. He was retired from the Department of Transportation with the State of Tennessee after 42 years of service.

He is preceded in death by his uncle, Jesse W. Johnson; aunts, Gertrude Ware and Willie T. Mays. He is survived by his wife, Martha Robinson Johnson; son, Perry Brent Johnson; daughter, Jessica Renee Johnson (Daniel) Young; grandchildren, Melody Summer Young and Sydney Nicole Young.

Graveside service will be 2:00PM Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Ward Jones will officiate. Active pallbearers will be Brent Johnson, Robert Robinson, Wesley “Buster” Robinson, Daniel Young, Nathan Robinson and Keith Green. Honorary pallbearers will be Scott Green, Daniel Robinson, Joe Hoover and Fred Funte.

Memorials may be made to the COPD Foundation. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com