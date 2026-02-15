Penelope Joan Mangelsdorf, age 19, of Brentwood, TN, passed away on February 10, 2026. She was born on October 21, 2006, in Nashville, Tennessee, to Victoria Talbott and Chuck Mangelsdorf.

Penelope attended Brentwood High School and was currently a student at Sarah Lawrence College, where she was pursuing her passion for journalism and writing. She had a natural gift with words and a deep love for storytelling, always finding meaning and beauty in the world around her. Writing was not only her academic path but also her way of connecting with others and expressing her thoughtful, creative spirit.

She had a deep love for music, especially retro and vintage sounds that reflected her unique personality and appreciation for the past. Penelope found joy in thrift shopping, always searching for pieces that told their own story. She adored her cat. Most of all, she treasured her friends and the countless memories they created together. Penelope had a warmth about her that drew people in effortlessly. She was a light to those who knew her; gentle, creative, kind, and deeply loved.

Penelope’s presence brought brightness and beauty into the lives of everyone around her. Though her time here was far too short, her impact was profound and lasting.

Those left to cherish Penelope’s memory are her mother, Victoria Talbott; father, Chuck Mangelsdorf (Jennifer); siblings: twin brother, William, Sadie, Reid (Rachael), and Christian, Julian and Justice; and several other extended family members.

The Funeral Service will be held at 2:30pm on Monday, February 16, 2026, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church with Mary Beth Bernheisel officiating. The family will receive friends starting at 1:00pm prior to the service. Burial will take place at 12:00pm on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at Peolia Cemetery.

The care of Penelope Joan Mangelsdorf and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

