Peggy Yates Eason of Spring Hill, TN passed away on April 24, 2026 at the age of 85.

Peggy was born in Alden, Alabama and grew up in the area, graduating from Minor High School in 1958. She met and married Nelson Eason in 1960 and welcomed their children, Mark and Tracey, in the following years. After beginning a career with Sears Roebuck in the 60s, Nelson was offered a position at their headquarters in Chicago in 1972. What followed was a 24-year adventure in the Windy City, living first in Bolingbrook and then in Naperville. During their time in the Chicagoland area, they attended the Downers Grove church of Christ. Worshipping and serving there led to friendships that lasted a lifetime.

It was during those Chicago years that Nelson gifted Peggy the one piece of jewelry she’d always wanted, a 30-inch strand of pearls. They quickly became the signature accessory for the rest of her life.

While establishing a career was not a specific goal of hers, she contributed to family life by applying her skills and incredible work ethic with great success. She served critical roles first for Dick Evans, President of Old Chicago in Bolingbrook and temporarily commuted to New York when he took on the leadership of Radio City Music Hall. She was then recruited by entrepreneur John Greene and entered the action-packed world of 1980’s real estate in Naperville. The high standards she set for herself and others combined with a genuine dedication to excellence cemented her position as a key player in the success of the organizations and projects she managed in the exciting years of growth for John Greene companies.

In 1996, Nelson and Peggy retired from full-time work and settled in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, where both Mark and Tracey lived. During these early retirement years, they set an inspiring example of obedience to the command ‘honor your father and mother’ as they provided loving care to their aging parents and other family members. Their lives were richly blessed by the fellowship of the Northwood church of Christ during their 18 years in Tuscaloosa.

Following Mark’s passing in 2012, Nelson and Peggy relocated to middle Tennessee in 2014, where Tracey and her family live. Worship with the Rolling Hills church of Christ brought new friends and the unexpected blessing of being reunited with treasured friends from their years in Illinois.

Peggy was known and loved by many for her gentle nature. She was patient and discerning, prayerfully and wisely choosing when to challenge and when to encourage others (far more, the latter!). She had a special heart for children and loved nothing more than to hold a baby. Through the countless challenges of her 85 years, she always chose joy and it was a gift to everyone around her.

Peggy is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Tracey & Joel Hester, two grandsons, Nelson (Dylan) and David Hester, daughter-in-law, Janice Eason, sister-in-law, Linda Eason Sartain, brother, Robert Yates, and other extended family. She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Celestial Yates, son, Mark Nelson Eason, and brother, Jimmy Lee Yates.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 30, 2026.

12:30 pm Visitation followed by

1:30 pm Service

Gabhart Chapel

Janet Ayers Academic Center

Belmont University

803 15th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212

In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable contribution to the Thomley Foundation, supporting foreign missions, or to a non-profit of your choosing.

Thomley Foundation, Inc. P.O. Box 1562, Brentwood, TN 37024-1562

Online giving: https://www.givelify.com/donate/the-thomley-foundation-inc-franklin-tn-2j7wy5NzU4NDI=/donation/amount

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This obituary was published by Alternative Cremation & Funeral Service – Franklin.