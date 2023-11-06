OBITUARY: Peggy Sue Minter

Peggy Sue Minter, 76, passed peacefully in the arms of her beloved husband and daughters at her home in Franklin, Tennessee on October 30, 2023.

She was born in Bonifay, Florida to Coy and Evelyn Howell during the September 1947 hurricane, prompting her aunts, uncles, and cousins to jokingly call her “Windy Sue” or “Stormy Sue”, but grew up in the Virginia Tidewater region, where she was a proud majorette for the Great Bridge Wildcats as a member of the Class of 1966.

Although they had been neighbors for many years, she began dating Frank Bradford “Bucky” Minter, after their high school graduation while she was substituting on her brother and sister-in-law’s bowling league. They fell in love and cherished and adored one another in marriage for over 54 years.

Upon completing her degree in Early Childhood Education from Tidewater Community College, she opened her own daycare center, Acredale Schoolhouse, which she operated until relocating to Franklin, TN in 1984. She held various jobs around town working for Dr. Gil Kentoff, Dr. Lee Palmer, and as an Assistant Librarian at Battle Ground Academy. She volunteered at schools and nursing homes, and enjoyed her book and garden clubs.

She was a devout Jehovah’s Witness, attending the Franklin Congregation for nearly four decades, but was dearly loved by her many spiritual brothers and sisters across the country.

She genuinely loved people and greeted folks with a beautiful smile that came from her good heart. She had an eye for beauty and went out of her way to offer heartfelt compliments and words of encouragement everywhere she went. She spent her life’s energy caring for others. She was known by many as the best friend anyone could have, a woman who was the true “salt of the earth”, always attending to the sick or injured, throwing parties for many weddings, baby showers, memorials, or finding other little ways to bring joy, comfort, laughter, and love to life.

Above all, she was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Coy Lamar Howell, Sr. and Evelyn Louise Cromwell Howell; her siblings, Coy Lamar Howell, Jr., David Howell, Dana Howell, and Randy Howell.

She is survived by her loving husband, Frank B. Minter, Jr.; daughters, Tonja Minter Langis and Brittany Minter (Diego) Alvarez; grandchildren, Lyndsey Langis, Jayce Abel, Arianna Alvarez, Leland Alvarez, Jaxson Alvarez; beloved dog, Frankie; many nieces and nephews.

In respect of her value for community, the family would greatly appreciate the honor of your attendance at her memorial service on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation to follow from 4-5 p.m. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Please consider making a donation or providing a meal for the Minter-Langis-Alvarez family https://mealtrain.com/1e355q.

