OBITUARY: Peggy Sue Beard

Peggy Sue Beard of Franklin, TN passed away March 20, 2025, at the age of 65 years. Peggy was born in Williamson County to James Junior and Mary Roberts Scott on May 2, 1959.

She loved working word search puzzles, being outdoors and in her early years, gardening.

Peggy is preceded in death by her parents, James and Mary Scott, and is survived by her sisters, Judy Ragsdale (Lonnie), Betty Stinson, Sara Jane Stem, Brenda Shrum (Doyle), one brother, James Lester Scott and several nieces and nephews. She is dearly loved and will be missed by her family and friends.

Visitation for Peggy will be on Friday, March 28, 2025, at Harpeth Hills Funeral Home, 9090 Hwy 100, Nashville, TN from 10:30 a.m. until the service at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens.

The staff of Harpeth Hills Funeral Home has the honor of serving Ms. Beard’s Family.