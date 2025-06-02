OBITUARY: Peggy Sue Anderson Morgan

Peggy Sue Anderson Morgan went peacefully into the arms of her savior Jesus Christ surrounded by family on Monday, May 27, 2025, at the age of 68.

Peggy was born March 23, 1957, to Wade and Georgia Mai Jennette Anderson in Williamson County, Tennessee. She resided in Antioch, Tennessee at the time of her death. She enjoyed reading, gardening, family and the love of her two cats. She was a devoted wife and homemaker.

Leaving behind her husband of 48 years, Larry Dale Morgan; daughter, Georgia Marie Anderson; brothers, Billy Wayne Anderson, Ricky Eugene Anderson, Randy Jo (Edna) Anderson; sister, Emily (Bobby) Ballow; and several loving nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by father, Wade Anderson; mother, Georgia Mai Jennette Anderson; brothers, Robert James Anderson and Wallace Edward Anderson; sister-in-law, Tish Marlin Anderson.

Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Henry Anness on Monday, June 2, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. (visitation from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.) at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road, Nashville, Tennessee 37211.

Burial will follow at Mapleview Cemetery in Smyrna, TN.

Active pallbearers will be Mike Ballow, Bobby Ballow Jr., Brian Ballow, Allen Anderson, Dwayne Anderson, Jonathan Anderson, Brandon Anderson, Ricky Glen Anderson.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jeremy Arvin, Trenten Vagts, Joseph Vagts, Lake Middleton and Keith Middleton.