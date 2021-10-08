OBITUARY: Peggy Self Hollis

Peggy Self Hollis, 82, passed away unexpectedly on October 1, 2021 at her home in Brentwood, TN. A woman of faith, she joins her mother, Ollie Bea Morton Glazner, father, Charles Ernest Glazner, her younger brother, Charles Glazner and her loving husband Harry N. Hollis Jr. in eternal heavenly glory.

She rose from humble beginnings in Jones County Texas. She would often tell stories with pride about being raised in a home with no electricity or running water and attending a one room schoolhouse. Her upbringing made her tenacious and hardworking. She was a trendsetter and visionary for women’s equality throughout her career. She made significant progress in this area in both corporate America and the Baptist Sunday School Board. After retiring, she continued to foster change by serving as a passionate volunteer in the community, always wanting to lift up others so they could become their best.

In addition to a proud legacy, Peggy leaves behind a large, mournful family. She is survived by her older brother, Jeff Glazner, her sisters-in-law, Janice Glazner, Barbara Crawford, and Dixie Hollis Butler. She also leaves behind her son, Jay Mark Self (Karen) and her daughter Angela Self Breedon (Fredrick); Grandchildren: Olivia Self, Emily Self, Savannah Carlson, Rebecca Carlson, Christina Breedon, Rachel Daniel (Eric Hamiter), Hannah Daniel Fathi (Mohssen), Naomi Daniel, Leah Daniel, Damien Daniel, Elijah Daniel, Gentry Anne Hollis and Calvin Hollis; Great-grandchildren: Asa Hamiter, Silas Hamiter, Norah Fathi and Laith Fathi.

The family will be celebrating her life on October 9, 2021 at First Baptist Church, 108 7th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203. Visitation with the family will be at 10:00 a.m. with the service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation towards a cure for Alzheimer’s / Dementia, an issue she was passionate about.

