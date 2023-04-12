OBITUARY: Peggy S. Larson

Peggy S. Larson, age 88 of Arrington, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

She was born in Nashville, TN to the late Martin & Christine Cross.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Larson; brothers, M.K. Cross & Donnie Cross.

Peggy is survived by her son, Marcus (Cindy) Larson; daughter, Sharon R. (Billy) Lowery; grandchildren, Tanner & Emory Larson and Matthew (Miranda) Lowery; great-grandson, Andrew Lowery.

Graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Triune Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Williamson Medical Foundation or to the charity of your choice. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

