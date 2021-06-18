OBITUARY: Peggy Neal Pepper-Schantz

Obituary for Peggy Neal Pepper-Schantz

Peggy Neal Pepper-Schantz of Franklin, TN went home to her Lord and Savior on June 4, 2021 at the age of 79.

Peggy was born in Athens, Alabama to Neal and Ruth Pepper on October 27, 1941. She attended school in Peoria, Illinois.

Peggy married Russell Schantz Jr. on April 9, 1988 in Stockton, California. Several years after they married, Russ and Peggy relocated to British Columbia, Canada for a time before moving back to the States and settling in Franklin, TN. Peggy greatly enjoyed the culinary world and that was evidenced by her involvement in many organizations. She was known as one of Our Savior’s best cooks, bringing homemade soup to Advent and Lenten weekly dinners. She served on many luncheon and dinner committees, cooked meals for shut-ins and desserts for church and community fundraising events. Peggy was also a long time member of both the West Hills Women’s Club and the International Club, where her dear friends will miss her joyful demeanor, witty sense of humor and her desserts. She and her husband Russ were also devoted members of Our Savior Lutheran Church and Academy in Nashville serving in the Lutheran Laymans League Couples Group and was a member of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League.

Peggy is preceded in death by her husband, Russell Schantz Jr. January 8, 2021, mother Ruth Pepper in 2009, and father Neal Pepper in 1984.

Peggy is survived by daughter Vicki Young (Jason), daughter Allison Schantz-Chapman (Dennis), Son Mathew Schantz (Julie); brother, Larry Pepper, brother Phillip Pepper; grandchildren Jennifer (James), Taylor, Sheridan, Emma, Conner, Olan, and Tristan; great-grandchildren, Kaila, Aiden and Greyson; nieces Laura (Ron) and Shelly (Ross). She will also be missed by her many friends and Church family.

Visitation with the family will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 10:00-11:00am with a Memorial service immediately following at Our Savior Lutheran Church & Academy, 5110 Franklin Pike, Nashville, TN 37220, officiated by Pastor Lane Reuter. Peggy will be laid to rest at Bethel Cemetery in Athens, Alabama at a later date.

