OBITUARY: Peggy Marie Maxfield Jones

Peggy Marie Maxfield Jones passed away on August 5, 2023, at the age of 87. Peggy was born on March 23,1936, in Nashville, TN where she lived her entire life.

She graduated from Hume Fogg High School in 1954 and went on to Draughons Business College. Peggy married Billy Jones when she was only 19 and had her first son, David, the next year. She loved being a stay-at-home mom and added to her family with a second son, Donn, a few years later. She and her husband were very active in their church, South End United Methodist, which she attended her entire life. They were fortunate to travel to many places around the world with both the TN National Guard and Al Menah Temple Shrine. When her kids were grown, Peggy worked at Apollo Jr High and her favorite job in the library at Antioch High School. She thoroughly enjoyed being a member of Brentwood Country Club and continued to play golf throughout her later years. In addition, she achieved the amazing feat of 3 holes in-one in her time playing golf. Although Peggy claimed that she wasn’t really a gardener, she loved the women of the Oak Hill Garden Club where she was a member for many years. Besides her husband and sons, Peggy’s greatest joys were her grandchildren with whom she had very close relationships. Later she was also very proud of her 3 great-grandchildren and extremely excited about another great-grandchild that is due in January. Her love of family extended also to her sister and brother who she spoke with every day.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Polly Maxfield; her father, M.A. Maxfield; and her sister in-law, Judy Maxfield. She is survived by her husband, Retired Major General William (Billy) Jones; son, David Jones (Merrily), son, Donn Jones (Kim); granddaughter, Ashley Allen (Andrew); grandson, Will Jones (Lauren); great-grandchildren, Avery, Lila and Violet Allen; brother, Bill Maxfield; and sister, Dorothy Ross (Dennis). Peggy was uniquely special in her unconditional love of family and friends. She will be sorely missed by her entire family and all who knew her.

Visitation will be held at South End United Methodist Church, 5042 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon. A celebration of life service to honor Peggy will be held immediately following at 12:00 Noon. Graveside and interment will be at the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, 7931 McCrory Lane at 2:00 p.m. Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to:

South End United Methodist Church

or The Alzheimer’s Association

