OBITUARY: Peggy Joyce Harrell

Peggy Joyce Holland Harrell, 88, of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away on October 22, 2020 in Spring Hill.

Peggy was born in Brookside. AL to Ralph Homer Holland and Doris Estelle Holland on December 6, 1931. She attended Minor High School in Brookside. She married C. Brodie Harrell on August 26, 1962 in Birmingham, Alabama. Prior to marrying Mr. Harrell, Peggy enjoyed working as a retail clerk at Burger-Phillips Department Store and an accounts agent for Kay Jewelers in downtown Birmingham. After their wedding, she accompanied her husband to Ice Lake, Ontario, and helped him nurture and pastor a small church there for seven years. During the late 1960s, they made the decision to be part of a missionary team in Indonesia. Brodie and Peggy moved with their four children back to the United States to prepare for the mission effort. However, the family decided to remain in the states and the church leadership positions continued in Illinois, Alabama, Louisiana, Missouri and Arkansas over the next twenty years.

Peggy is preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her brother.

She is survived by her four loving children Bradley Harrell (Tamira), Byron Harrell (Dalaina), Robin Harrell and Rhonda Harrell. Grandchildren Marieke Harrell, Jay Harrell, Nathan Harrell, Hannah Harrell-Williams (Tanner) and Ella Jane Harrell.

Funeral services were held October 24, 2020 at Spring Hill Memorial Park in Spring Hill, Tennessee where Peggy was laid to rest next to her husband.

