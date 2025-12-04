OBITUARY: Peggy Joanne Turner

Peggy Joanne Baumgardner Turner, age 77, passed away on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at The Waters of Gallatin. A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Milford McKinley Baumgardner and the late Jessie Mae Turner Baumgardner. She spent her career of more than 20 years as an accountant. She was a long-time, faithful member of Catawba Valley Baptist Church in Maiden, North Carolina, where she was active singing in the church choir. She loved to sing. She thoroughly enjoyed working puzzles. She was a natural caregiver and enjoyed taking care of people. She loved more than anything spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Ted Drum Turner; grandchildren, Christian Sawyer Turner, and Tyler Theodore Turner; brothers, McKinley, David, and Johnny Baumgardner.

She is survived by her son, John (Licia) Turner; daughter, Donna (Sean) Arnold; sisters, Miriam Woodard, Barbara Jones, and Betty Robinson; grandchildren, Haley (Ryan) Gearhart, Hannah Arnold, and Caroline Arnold; great grandchild, Noah Gearhart; several nieces and nephews; long-time family friend, Tammy Allen.

A Memorial Service will be conducted on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at 11:30 AM at Catawba Valley Baptist Church with Pastor Matt Munday. The family will visit with friends beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial will take place at a later date at Catawba Valley Baptist Church Cemetery.

Burke Mortuary of Maiden Inc.