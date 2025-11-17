OBITUARY: Peggy Jean Simmons

Peggy Jean Simmons, a devoted servant of Jehovah and cherished mother, grandmother, and friend. Peacefully passed away November 11, 2025 at the age of 77. She was born in Williamson County, TN. To the late Lawrence and Lois Warren.

Peggy worked at AT&T for 30 years before her retirement. Peggy symbolized her dedication to Jehovah by water baptism on April 22, 1995, and she joyfully served as a regular and auxiliary pioneer over the years, faithfully sharing bible truths with others. Her love for the ministry touched countless lives.

Aside from her spiritual service, Peggy found immense joy in spending time with her children and grandchildren, who brought her great happiness. She had a deep appreciation for music and dancing, especially the swing and big band era, with Frank Sinatra among her favorites. Peggy was known for her vibrant personality, and storytelling that would leave you in stitches.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother-in-law, William Bowden and nephew, Art Bowden.

She is survived by her children, Brent Simmons, and Christina Kubin; grandchildren, Parker and Caden Kubin; sister, Rita Bowden; brother, Steve (Mary) Warren; nieces, Andrea Bowden and Rachel Jackson; and many other loving family members. Her warm and joyful spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

A funeral service was held at 12pm Saturday, November 15, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Eddie Stegall officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 10:00AM-12:00PM prior to the service. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email