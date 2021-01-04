OBITUARY: Peggy Foutch Webb Robinson

Peggy Foutch Webb Robinson, age 83 of Franklin, TN passed away December 29, 2020.

Born in Cookeville, TN to the late Charles & Eula Foutch, Peggy graduated from Cookeville High School and attended Tennessee Tech University.

A loving wife and mother, she moved to Franklin in 1973 and became a devoted member of Franklin First United Methodist Church. Over the years, Peggy enjoyed working with colleagues at Harpeth Academy, Harpeth Hall School, and Century Construction where she greeted everyone with her warm smile. She loved to travel, was an avid reader, and volunteered with Meals on Wheels.

Peggy is preceded in death by her husbands, Jim Webb and John Robinson; step-daughter, Daphne Stanton.

Survived by her sons, Mark (Melissa) Webb of Sewanee, TN and David (Tami) Webb of Franklin, TN; daughter, Charlotte (Danny) Hutchins of Viola, TN; step-daughter, Libby (Gary) Bolan of Sylacauga, AL; grandchildren, Sam Webb, Anne Russell Webb, Alex (Kaitlyn) Reese, Andrew Reese, Ben Reese, John-Thomas Cutrell, Carrie (Brian) Cole, Curt (Ashley) Williams and Beth (Drew) Connell, Kristen Hutchins, Aaron (Ashley) Hutchins, Tinera (Cam) Conry; great-granddaughter, Calyn Reese.

A private graveside service will be held at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Memorials in Peggy’s memory may be made to Meals on Wheels. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com