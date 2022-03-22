OBITUARY: Peggy Eunice Stem Reed

Peggy Eunice Stem Reed, age 83, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Born in Rutherford County to the late Robert Lee Stem and Mary Frances Rowlette Stem. Peggy was a retired Pre-School teacher at Eagles Nest Academy in Franklin. She loved children and spending time with her family, taking rides in the country, Gardening, Cooking, and loved Sports especially the University of Tennessee and the University of Georgia. Peggy was of the Baptist faith.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her sons, Mike Reed and infant son Jeffrey Reed, brothers, Bobby Stem, and infant brother Randy Stem.

Survivors include her daughter, Janet (Randy) Harris, son, Darryl Reed, grandchildren, Michael (Monica) Harris, Ashley (Matt) Moore, Tyler Harris, Jenny (Scott) Massey, Allison (David) Pate, Andrew Reed, Daniel (April) Reed, Christopher (Kaitie) Hux, three nephews, 12 great-grandchildren and one on the way.

Services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be from 12:00 noon until 2:00 PM on Thursday. Burial will follow the service in Mt. Hope Cemetery. Pallbearers are Michael Harris, Tyler Harris, Randy Harris, Daniel Reed, Andrew Reed, and Matt Moore

Memorials may be made to Alive Hospice 1710 Patterson St. Nashville, TN 37203

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and David Stephens are assisting the Reed Family, 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064 615-794-2289 https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

