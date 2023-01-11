OBITUARY: Peggy (Dillard) Carr

Peggy Dillard Carr, age 89 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023.

She was born in Nashville, TN to her parents Thomas and Mary Dillard. In addition to her parents, she is preceded by her sister Geraldine Dillard Taylor; brother-in-law, Hubert Taylor; niece, Annamarie Taylor Eggleston.

She is survived by nephew, Daniel J. Taylor; nieces Renee Taylor Johnson and Karen D. Taylor.

Peggy was a member of the Tri-star Kennel Club of Franklin and a former member of Nashville Kennel Club. Her and her late husband, Houston were known for breeding over 100 champion top winning Pekingese for over 50 years.

A funeral service for Peggy will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Entombment will take place after the service in Williamson Memorial Gardens. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Kidney Association.

To view the service live, please click the link below:

