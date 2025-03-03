OBITUARY: Peggy Byers Highsmith

Peggy Byers Highsmith – Age 81 of Nolensville, TN

February 28, 2025.

Preceded in death by husband, William “Bill” Highsmith. Survived by daughter, Cara Highsmith; son, John (Jennifer) Highsmith; grandchildren, Eric Highsmith and Harper Highsmith; sister, Camille Piland; and loving extended family.

Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. (visitation 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.) at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road with Dr. Paul Gunn officiating. Active Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary Pallbearers, Rick Highsmith and Jim Roby. Interment Nolensville Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.

