OBITUARY: Peggy Ann Owens Loggins

Peggy Ann Owens Loggins, 84, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away at home in her sleep on November 13, 2025.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Leonard Owens and Laura Lankford Owens, and her brother, Robert Farrell Owens. She is survived by her husband, Robert “Bobby” Dewey Loggins; her sons, Christopher Brian Loggins and Kerry Brent Loggins; and her sisters, Linda (Joe) Ogg and Janice Owens.

Born at Dan German Hospital in Franklin, Tennessee on April 30, 1941, Peggy spent her formative years in both Atoka, Oklahoma and Nashville, Tennessee. She graduated from Cohn High School in 1960, and after attending David Lipscomb University, she went on to work for the State of Tennessee for 19 years. A lifelong Christian, Peggy’s faith was incredibly important to her as the daughter and niece of gospel preachers and as a founding member of the Southern Hills Church of Christ. She enjoyed amateur photography and performing with the Love Notes singing group.

A celebration of life service will take place at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 11:30 a.m. Visitation will precede the service from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., and burial will immediately follow the service.