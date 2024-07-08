OBITUARY: Peggy Ann Bowling

Peggy Ann Bowling, age 85 of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away on Friday, July 5, 2024.

Preceded in death by husband of 65 years, Robert “Bobby” Bowling; parents, Wesley Franklin Mullins and Audrey Bell Mullins; sisters, Martha Agnes Sanford and Dorothy Mai Jones; and brother, Charles “Tommy” Mullins.

Peggy and her late husband, Robert “Bobby” Bowling owned and operated Capitol City Bolt and Screw Company since 1971. She enjoyed golfing with friends. She loved decorating for every holiday, hosting parties and dancing. She enjoyed caring for her yard and flowers.

Survived by daughter, Tracy Ann Bowling; grandchildren, Heather Herren, Timmy (Macy) Clark and Robert S. Bowling; and great-grandchildren, Emery Binkley and Neely Ann Clark.

Funeral services will be conducted by Chuck Mullins on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Ronnie Barrett, Terri Prince, Randy Jones, Buddy Sanford, Don Everett and Wayne Jones. Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory, 615-331-1952. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

