OBITUARY: Pauline Chioni Ebosele

Pauline Chioni Ebosele, age 63 of Franklin, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

Pauline was born in Zambia on July 9, 1958, daughter of the late Barnard & Angela Kalunda.

Survivors include her loving husband, Matthew Ebosele; daughter, Angela; grandchildren, Ayez, Malik, and Seline; siblings, Odette, Modesta, Edwina, Ghasper, and Fausta.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM on Friday, June 17, 2022, at St. Philip Catholic Church, Franklin, TN where a funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 PM with Father Ed. Steiner officiating. Reception will follow.

