OBITUARY: Paulette Corbitt Hart

Paulette Corbitt Hart, age 77, of Spring Hill, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, March 16, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on March 18, 1947, to the late Wayne and Nellene Corbitt, Paulette lived a life full of kindness, devotion, and love. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Spring Hill and spent 12 years as an assistant librarian at Page Middle School, where she touched the lives of many students.

Above all, Paulette was a dedicated mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who treasured time with her family. She found joy in bird watching, a simple pleasure that brought her peace.

In addition to her parents, Paulette was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, James “Ronnie” Hart. Those left to cherish Paulette’s memory are her children, Clint (Rhonda) Hart and Chae (Todd) Hart-Whitworth; grandchildren, Delaney (Blake) Dalton, Corbitt (Laura) Hart, Matilyn Hart, Lila Hart, and Jack Whitworth; great grandchildren, Ellie James Dalton and Langston De’Wayne Dalton; and sister, Waynell Green.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 19, 2025, from 4:00-7:00 PM at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

The Funeral Service will be held Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 2:00 PM at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Christian Pruett officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Memorial Park with Jack Whitworth, Corbitt Hart, Blake Dalton, Luke Dalton, Chandler Dalton, Todd Whitworth, Ethan Shaw and Clint Hart serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Angels Foundation or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. The care of Paulette Corbitt Hart and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home.