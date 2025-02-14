OBITUARY: Paula Smith Hardoin

Paula Smith Hardoin passed away on February 10, 2025, at the age of 56 after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was a native of Baton Rouge, LA and a resident of Nolensville, TN.

Paula was a loving wife and mother who had a beautiful soul. She was cherished for her kindness and a devoted follower of Christ. Her radiant smile lit up any room she entered. She lived life to the fullest, and especially loved decorating for Christmas and spending time with her family, friends, and her dog Molly. Paula loved creating delicious meals for her family, and making wonderful memories traveling with her beloved husband, James, and sons, Alexander and Andrew.

She was born to James and Phyllis Smith on July 24, 1968. After graduating from high school, Paula chased her dreams, and obtained a college degree from Louisiana State University in Advertising. Working at her first job she met her husband, James. They had two sons, Alexander and Andrew.

She is survived by her husband, James Hardoin; two sons, Alexander and Andrew Hardoin; father, James Smith; sister, Pamela (Bruce) Pennington; nieces, Paige (Dustin) Speyrer and Sara Pennington; Mother-in-law, Christiane Hardoin; sisters-in-law, Caroline Hardoin and Valerie and Steve Abram; and a host of nieces and nephews; Preston, Hallie and Lucas Speyrer, Stephanie Barnes, Annabelle Hardoin, Christopher and Madeline Abram.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Wade and Selma Mackie and Versie and Mavis Smith; and mother, Phyllis M. Smith.

Relatives and friends are invited to join the family at The Village Church, 7224 Old Burkitt Road, Nashville, TN 37013 on Tuesday, February 18, 2025. Visitation will begin at 2:00 PM and the service will be at 3:00 PM.

As an expression of sympathy, flowers may be sent to The Village Church or memorial donations may be made to arthelpscancer.com.

To leave a condolence, or share a memory of Paula, please visit the Tribute Wall. https://www.austinfuneralservice.com

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email